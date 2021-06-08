Truck rolls over in Pitt Meadows

Rescue crews are attending a motor vehicle crash in Pit Meadows this afternoon.
A truck containing soil has rolled over on Kennedy Road just south of Lougheed Highway.
The call was heard over ScanBC shortly after 2 p.m.
Pitt Meadows fire department shut down Kennedy Lane southbound.
The driver of the truck left in an ambulance. A bystander said their injuries did not appear to be serious.
Lougheed is unblocked.
Kennedy Lane is expected to be closed until at least 3:30 p.m. A truck from out of town has been sent for to flip the over-turned truck upright.
