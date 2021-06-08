Truck rolls over in Pitt Meadows

Fire crews are blocking lanes in the Kennedy Road and Lougheed Highway area

A truck rolled over in Pitt Meadows on Tuesday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)

Rescue crews are attending a motor vehicle crash in Pit Meadows this afternoon.

A truck containing soil has rolled over on Kennedy Road just south of Lougheed Highway.

The call was heard over ScanBC shortly after 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle 20 metres down embankment

READ MORE: Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Pitt Meadows fire department shut down Kennedy Lane southbound.

The driver of the truck left in an ambulance. A bystander said their injuries did not appear to be serious.

Lougheed is unblocked.

Kennedy Lane is expected to be closed until at least 3:30 p.m. A truck from out of town has been sent for to flip the over-turned truck upright.

Is there more to the story? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News