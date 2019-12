Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a basement fire on Brooks Lane Saturday afternoon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A machine in the bed of a truck is reportedly on fire on Melrose Court in a gated community.

Vernon firefighters say the fire has spread and the truck is fully engulfed.

Reports say the machine is on fire, but the truck is about 10-feet away from any structure.

A Black Press reporter is en route as well.

More information to come.

@VernonNewsnewsroom@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

READ MORE: Mr. Mikes Vernon to recognize local charities with $500