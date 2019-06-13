Truck loaded with culverts tips over on highway exit in Nanaimo

Crash blocks northbound access to Trans Canada Highway from Duke Point Highway

A B-train truck rolled on its side just before 4:30 p.m. on the Duke Point Highway near the exit to the Trans Canada Highway. (KARL YU/The News Bulletin)

A truck carrying culverts rolled on its side, closing off a highway exit in Nanaimo.

Crews were called just before 4:30 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on the Duke Point Highway near the exit to the Trans Canada Highway. A loaded B-train truck was tipped over.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue posted on social media about a “highway closure [of the] Duke Point Highway off-ramp northbound onto TCH. Closed for an extended period of time.”

There were no reports of injuries.

Three tow trucks were on scene.

No back ups due to #accident at Duke Point Hwy, near #Nanaimo. pic.twitter.com/fd1aDAVj8j — Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) June 14, 2019

