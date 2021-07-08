A pick-up left the street and collided with a tree on someone’s property on 7th Avenue South in Cranbrook, Wednesday, July 7. (Mike Turner photo)

Truck leaves street, smashes into tree

An intersection near Gryo Park and 7th Avenue South was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon

An intersection near Gryo Park and 7th Avenue South was closed to traffic Wednesday afternoon, July 7, after a pick-up collided with a tree on someone’s property. As of this writing there were no details available as to injuries or the possible causes for the crash. Mike Turner photo

Cranbrook Townsman

