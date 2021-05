Northbound traffic is down to one lane and southbound traffic is being diverted to Oyster Bay Drive

Emergency service vehicles respond to motor vehicle incident at Highway 1 and 1st Avenue in Ladysmith. (Submitted photo)

A truck has collided with a mobility scooter at the intersection of Highway 1 and 1st Avenue in Ladysmith.

BC Emergency Health Services says that a team was dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. and one patient was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The incident has now been cleared.

Ladysmith Chronicle