Truck goes down embankment after collision on Alberni summit

The driver and lone occupant of this westbound Chevrolet pickup truck escaped harm after colliding with an eastbound car on Highway 4 near the Hump (Alberni Summit) on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. The collision sent the pickup truck through a guardrail and down an embankment. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Highway 4 had to be closed in both directions on Monday afternoon after a collision near the Port Alberni summit sent one vehicle down an embankment.

On Nov. 11 at 1:28 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP and other first responders attended to a report of a collision on the Hump, approximately one kilometre west of the summit.

According to RCMP, a blue Acura was heading eastbound on Highway 4 when the driver lost traction as a vehicle rounded a bend. The Acura crossed the double solid centre line, entering the westbound lane, and collided head on with a westbound Chevrolet pickup truck.

The pickup then crossed the eastbound lane, striking and breaking through the cement roadside barrier. It plummeted down the embankment, coming to rest against a tree approximately five metres below the road.

The driver and only occupant of the pickup truck walked away uninjured from the collision. The driver and only occupant of the Acura suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash created a traffic backlog, as the highway had to be closed for a short time as emergency crews cleared the roadway.