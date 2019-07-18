Truck flips on Westside Road, blocks traffic

One truck has flipped on its side after the driver lost control on a turn. It blocked one lane of traffic on Westside Road on July 18, 2019. (Laryn Gilmour - Kelowna Capital News)

A truck has flipped on its side on Westside Road near Bear Creek Provincial Park.

The driver of the Two Sisters Moving Company truck says he lost control while turning and the vehicle turned on its side.

A tow truck is on scene to get the truck upright and off the road.

The truck is blocking one lane of traffic.

RCMP said alcohol is not being considered as a contributing factor.

