The incident was reported about 12 a.m.

A pickup truck crashed through a cattle guard after driving down Glenrosa Road last night.

According to witness reports the vehicle went off the road and ended up on its side in the 3700 block of Glenrosa Road.

One lane was closed after the incident.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.