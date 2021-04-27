Truck driver fined following Highway 1 collision west of Sicamous

A trucker was fined following an early morning collision on Highway 1 west of Sicamous.
Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident involved an eastbound semi truck going off the road and into the rock wall east of Bernie Road.
“The investigation determined that the truck driver had fallen asleep prior to driving into the ditch,” said McNeil, adding the driver was charged with driving without due care and attention and was handed a $368 fine.
Emergency Health Services paramedics tended to the driver who McNeil said was uninjured.
Drive BC reported the vehicle recovery was planned for 8:30 a.m.
