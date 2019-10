Traffic buildup on Island Highway North on Monday, Oct. 22. Delays were caused when a truck went off the road between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay. - Cloe Logan photo

There were significant delays on Island Highway North between Lantzville and Nanoose Bay on Tuesday morning.

Oceanside RCMP Cpl. Michael Kane said the accident was caused by a semi-truck going off the road.

“It was a mechanical malfunction, the vehicle went off road right,” Kane said. “It just took a long time because they had to get a tow truck big enough to get it out.”

The truck has now been successfully removed and the driver has only very minor injuries.

