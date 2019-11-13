Truck donation paves way for valley-wide emergency services

On November 6, the City of Fernie and Fernie Fire Fire Department received the donation of a truck from TransCanada Energy, which will be used to tow the Elk Valley Emergency Social Services trailer.

On Wednesday, November 6, representatives from TransCanada were in Fernie to present the truck to the Fire Department. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

The trailer, funded through a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities as well as funding from Teck, The Red Cross and the Regional District of East Kootenay, contains items to assist responders and the community in the event of a disaster.

The City received the vehicle from TransCanada after an application was submitted; the City was without a means to move the ESS trailer around the Elk Valley.

Fernie Fire Chief Ted Ruiter said the donation of the truck is a boost for not only the fire department, but also the entire Elk Valley.

“It allows us to be more responsive in an emergency situation by improving our ability to quickly get our ESS trailer to any area in the Valley where help is needed,” said Ruiter.