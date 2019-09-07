Truck crashes into wheelchair-accessible van in Vernon

Witness said the truck looked to be speeding north as the van was pulling into Dairy Queen

A Dodge Ram crashed into a wheelchair-accessible van in front of the Dairy Queen at 4209 32 Street in Vernon on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A dodge Ram pickup truck collided into the side of a wheelchair-accessible van in front of a Dairy Queen in Vernon Saturday afternoon.

A Vernon fire engine arrived at the scene on 32 Street at 2 p.m. along with an ambulance and a Vernon RCMP cruiser. The driver of the van – an elderly man whose mobile scooter appeared to be destroyed in the rear of his vehicle – was able to stand and move around on his own power with the help of a walker after the crash. The man was experiencing side pains and was given swift medical treatment by frontline workers.

The truck driver did not appear to be physically injured, but a witness at the scene said he looked “pretty shaken” in the immediate aftermath.

Leonidas Isaac was just passing by on the sidewalk when he saw the crash in his peripheral vision.

“He seemed to be speeding excessively,” Isaac said of the truck driver. “It looked like the van was turning into Dairy Queen and the truck was just coming too fast.

“The truck clipped him as he was about to turn.”

Glass was strewn across the street, and significant damage had been done to the side of the van and the front end of the truck.

The two drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles.

READ MORE: Two-vehicle accident on Vernon’s Hwy. 6 sends one to hospital

READ MORE: B.C. man breaks back, drags body through forest for three days

Brendan Shykora