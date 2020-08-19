Truck crash blocks Crowsnest Hwy. overnight

Emergency services had to wait for a tow truck to arrive from Cranbrook before they could reopen the highway

The Crowsnest Hwy. was blocked for more than six hours on Tuesday night after a tractor-trailer turned on its side, blocking the highway.

Emergency services were called to the incident at at 9:15 p.m. at Hosmer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further examination.

Elk Valley RCMP Sgt. Trevor Tribes told The Free Press that early investigations had indicated driver error was the likely cause of the crash, and that “speed may have contributed.”

The highway was blocked for over six hours as responders had to wait for a tow truck to arrive from Cranbrook to move the tractor trailer. The highway was not reopened until 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Volunteers from the Hosmer Fire Department were also on scene to clear oil spilled on the road.

Photo credit: Patrick McGee.

Fernie Free Press