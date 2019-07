A truck was involved in an accident at the Fairview docks last night, launching itself over a dock before crashing to a stop.

Video shows the Chevrolet Silverado narrowly avoided a drop into the water as it came to a rest balanced between two piers.

More information will be available shortly from the RCMP.

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

(Chic Mcevoy Facebook photo)

Alex Kurial | Journalist

