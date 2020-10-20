Truck collides with cyclist outside Penticton Wendy’s

First responders in Penticton were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist outside the Wendy’s at Main Street and Duncan Avenue.

The collision was reported around 6:15 p.m.

A pick-up truck was turning left off Main Street into the Penticton Plaza parking lot when it collided with a cyclist, said Penticton Fire Department captain Blaine Dionne.

Paramedics loaded the cyclist onto a stretcher and transported him to Penticton Regional Hospital. The cyclist was “conscious and verbal” while being loaded into an ambulance, said Dionne.

The driver of the pick-up was unharmed.

Police are investigating the incident.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Victory Church to become temporary emergency winter shelter

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter