(Traffic was disrupted on Feb. 6. (Facebook Photo)

Truck, CN train collide at Kitwanga level crossing

Traffic disrupted as a result of accident

  • Feb. 13, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Motor vehicle traffic on Hwy37 North was disrupted for a period of time following a late night accident Feb. 6 in which a transport truck and trailer came into contact with a CN train on the level crossing at Kitwanga just on the north side of the Skeena River.

“”The crash was reported to the police on Feb. 6 at 8:56 p.m. Road conditions were described as very icy and the truck was unable to stop,” said RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash. As a result of the crash, the semi had partially blocked one lane of highway. The train was not impacted outside of the initial crash.,” she said.

The level crossing does not have gates but it does have warning lights that come on in advance of trains approaching the crossing.

A transportation ministry statement indicated a CN train “clipped the end of a transport trailer.”

Although the RCMP and the transportation ministry reported no injuries, a statement from CN said two occupants in the transport vehicle “sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the local hospital.”

No further information was provided by CN.

The BC Ambulance Service also reported it was not called to the scene.

