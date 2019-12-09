Truck catches on fire after driving into Kelowna Tim Hortons

UPDATE: 10:26 p.m.

Customers of a Rutland Tim Hortons were shocked but uninjured when a truck crashed through the front of the building, Monday night.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the incident at Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens, when crews arrived there was heavy smoke and flame at the front of the building and the car next to the truck that crashed into the Tim Hortons was also on fire.

“There was a fire in the building upon arrival, it was knocked down quickly,” said Stephens. “There was also an occupant in the truck, three to four workers inside, possibly three customers, but everyone got out safely.”

It’s unclear if the driver of the vehicle was trying to go through the drive-thru when the incident happened.

RCMP is on scene investigating the incident.

ORIGINAL:

Kelowna Fire and RCMP are responding to a car on fire in a Tim Hortons parking lot on the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road.

Witnesses say a man driving a truck crashed into the front of the restaurant and was removed from the vehicle unconscious.

Several customers were looked over by BC ambulance with undetermined injuries.

