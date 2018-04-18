Truck catches fire in South Quesnel

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and Quesnel RCMP responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Motherlode Wash on Juniper Road in South Quesnel this morning (April 18), sometime between 7 a.m. and 730 a.m.

The emergency duty officer at the scene said the driver of the truck noticed smoke coming from his vehicle, so pulled over into the parking lot. The car later burst into flames.

The driver appeared unhurt and the flames were suppressed quickly. The interior of the truck appeared badly damaged.