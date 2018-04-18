Truck catches fire in South Quesnel

Driver appears unharmed but vehicle interior damaged

  • Apr. 18, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department and Quesnel RCMP responded to a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Motherlode Wash on Juniper Road in South Quesnel this morning (April 18), sometime between 7 a.m. and 730 a.m.

The emergency duty officer at the scene said the driver of the truck noticed smoke coming from his vehicle, so pulled over into the parking lot. The car later burst into flames.

The driver appeared unhurt and the flames were suppressed quickly. The interior of the truck appeared badly damaged.

Previous story
Chilliwack man who threatened to shoot up UFV released on bail
Next story
WANTED: Robbery and assault suspect Lane Peepchuk

Just Posted

Truck catches fire in South Quesnel

  • 21 hours ago

 

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

  • 21 hours ago

 

Surrey, White Rock runners battle rain, wind at Boston Marathon

 

Police watchdog clears Surrey RCMP after man’s knee fractured during 2017 arrest

  • 21 hours ago

 

Most Read