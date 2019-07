Kal Tire employees wait outside the repair shop while firefighter put out the fire. (Curtis Kreklau photo)

The Abbotsford fire department responded to reports of a fire in the Kal Tire warehouse repair shop in the Sumas commercial area just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Several fire crews arrived on scene to find thick smoke coming out of a large warehouse garage door. A truck being worked on caught fire while lifted up on a hoist.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the vehicle with fire hoses and ventilated the building.

