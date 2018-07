A motor vehicle incident took place on Wednesday afternoon on Skaha Lake Road near Green Avenue.Submitted photo

A motorcyclist was struck by a truck on Wednesday afternoon on Skaha Lake Road.

A witness said the truck, which was travelling in the southbound lane, was doing a u-turn when it collided with the bike which was in the northbound lane.

RCMP, ambulance and fire trucks are on the scene.

