Truck abandoned in ditch spurs 3 a.m. Naramata fire department response

It is the second 3:20 a.m. vehicle to roll over and be abandoned in three days in the South Okanagan

A satellite image showing the Gawne Road and Naramata Road intersection where the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about a crashed truck. (Google Maps)

The Naramata Fire Department responded to a reported motor vehicle incident in the early hours of Saturday morning to find an abandoned truck.

When firefighters arrived at the reported 3:21 a.m. accident at Naramata Road and Gawne Road, no one was present.

“Basically there was a truck in a ditch and a bit of a mystery,” said Fire Chief Dennis Smith.

The truck suffered significant damage when it rolled over during the crash.

“It looks like it rolled off of a side road and into the ditch on the other side of Naramata Road,” said Smith. “Missed the corner there or something.”

Driving conditions were not likely a factor, as Smith noted that there was no ice on the road.

READ MORE: Rolled vehicle left abandoned in Keremeos

This is the second motor vehicle incident that a South Okanagan-Similkameen fire department has responded to in the last three days, with the Keremeos Fire Department responding to a call regarding a vehicle that had rolled over and grazed a power pole at 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 4.

That vehicle was also abandoned by the time first responders arrived.

It is not uncommon for late-night incidents (like the one the department responded to) to have no one there to meet first responders, according to Smith, for a number of reasons.

Whether there were any injuries to the driver or any possible passengers is not currently known.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.