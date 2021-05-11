TRU to provide free hygiene products in all washrooms by fall 2021

"By signing the United Way's Promise campaign, TRU aims to reduce barriers facing some students."

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) announced Tuesday, May 11 that all washrooms on its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses will have free menstrual products by September. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) will provide free menstrual products in all its washrooms by September on both its Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses, the university announced Tuesday, May 11.

A TRU spokesperson said it is the first post-secondary institution in the province to make this commitment.

“By signing the United Way’s Promise campaign, TRU aims to reduce barriers facing some students. The university is committed to reducing period poverty, de-stigmatizing menstruation and moving toward a future where more people can count on access to products. The TRU Student Union’s Equity Committee was instrumental in making this change,” TRU noted in a news release.

“TRU values inclusion and diversity and upholds the idea that everyone is welcome and encouraged to learn from one another. This step is part of TRU’s commitment to diversity of thought and people, including equity for all in the community.”

TRU Student Union representative Mackenzie Francoeur said she feels an overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude that people who menstruate can now participate in TRU’s campus community without having to hurdle the additional barrier that is menstrual inequity.

“This is something that can affect students, faculty, staff, visitors to our campus and I am so happy to see TRU move to freely provide these products in campus facilities.”

The estimated cost of providing free, accessible menstrual products is $1.25 per month per person who would use them. While costs will vary, the university believes this cost is minimal compared to its value in combating period poverty and make the campus more welcoming for all.

