TRU seeks participation in setting new vision

North Thompson Star/Journal

Thompson Rivers University (TRU) say they are interested in hearing from the public as it embarks on a year-long process to establish a new vision and set of strategic priorities.

“A university does not exist in isolation. It is part of the communities it serves whether those communities are in close proximity or a click away through digital communication,” said Brett Fairbairn, TRU’s president and vice-chancellor.

“Our university’s relationship goes beyond the education provided, to many other positive social and economic impacts. It’s natural that we want to hear from the broader community, beyond our students, faculty and staff.”

Joining TRU as president in December 2018, Fairbairn said the topic of a new vision came both during the hiring process as well as from members of the university community. Additionally, with TRU’s current strategic priorities ending this year, it made sense to tie the two together.

The process to establish a new vision and strategic priorities, Envision TRU, officially began Mar. 4, 2019, with the launch of a new website, www.tru.ca/envision, which includes the first question to begin the conversation. Individuals are encouraged to go online and provide their thoughts.

“It’s important we have as much input into this process as possible, to ensure the vision we arrive at truly reflects our hopes and aspirations for TRU,” said Fairbairn.

He encouraged individuals to check the website often for updates as there will be a number of ways for people to participate, including online conversations as well as smaller, in-person focus group sessions. Tru.ca/envision includes information on project phases, timelines, ways to participate, reference materials, and easy access to an online and interactive platform TRU will use throughout the process. TRU anticipates having a new vision and set of strategic priorities in place for spring 2020.