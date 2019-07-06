TRU seeking input on future direction

A community meeting will be held in Williams Lake for the public to give feedback

Thompson Rivers University is seeking public feedback as it develops a 10-year-plan and will be holding a community engagement session Tuesday, July 9 at the Pioneer Complex on Hodgson Road from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

What do you want to see happen at Thompson Rivers University during the next decade?

That will be the focus of an upcoming community consultation meeting taking place in Williams Lake on Tuesday, July 9.

Lucille Gnanasihmany, associate vice-president of TRU marketing and communications, said the 10-year plan will become a map for the university’s priorities.

As lead for the project. which is called Envision TRU, she said on-campus consultations have resulted in thousands of comments and ideas being compiled already.

“We have a pretty good idea in terms of where our students, faculty and staff are telling us what they value and where they would like TRU to put attention toward, but our mission is to serve our students and the communities that they come from,” Gnanasihamny said.

“Now we want to make sure that the view points from the communities that the students come from are also taken into consideration as we develop our vision and our priorities for the next 10 years.”

Prior to the community meeting, Gnanasihmany will also be meeting in the day with members of the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce, the Social Planning Council and First Nations.

About six weeks ago, TRU president Dr. Brett Fairbairn met with Williams Lake city council and a meeting with School District 27 trustees is slated for August.

“The current set of priorities were for five years and they come to a close at the end of 2019,” Gnanasihmany said as to why they are embarking on a new plan. “This is the first time we are doing one for 10 years, but our president feels we need to plan for a longer term. That’s not to say that we don’t check in every year, and make sure we fine tune and adjust as we go and circumstances change.”

The engagement session in Williams Lake will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Complex, Room 119, 351 Hodgson Rd.

Gnanasihmany and the project’s co-ordinator Dana Prymak will host session.

Anyone looking for more information or wanting to submit their thoughts online is invited to go to tru.ca/envision.

