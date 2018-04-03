Tronson Road work begins

Two days of work planned Thursday and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for fibre equipment installation

Traffic in a portion of Okanagan Landing will be affected Thursday and Friday.

Focus Communications will be installing aerial fibre equipment in the 7300 block of Tronson Road from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

One lane will be closed with single-lane alternating traffic. Traffic control will be in effect, so please obey all signs and flaggers.

Meanwhile, City of Vernon crews will be performing CCTV camera work on underground infrastructure.

There will be intermittent road closures on 32nd Street from 25th Avenue to 39th Avenue, which started Tuesday, April 3, and continues for two weeks.

