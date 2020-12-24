Trites-Leroux hits the market

The mansion is for sale for $1.5 million

The Trites-Leroux mansion in Fernie has been undergoing works for the last few years to bring it up to code. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

Fernie’s Trites-Leroux mansion has hit the real estate market, with its owners saying that they were facing inflated budgets from different contractors.

“We’re definitely not here to lose money,” said one of the three co-owners, Fernie businessman Dr Amos Kahane, who added that they were still looking to renovate and restore the historic (but not heritage-listed) mansion “with a decent budget.”

“However in the meantime, we’re looking for a buyer who maybe has a different idea, or approach to this development,” said Kahane.

The mansion, which sits on a .667 acre lot in downtown Fernie on 4th Ave has been put on the market for $1.5 million.

It has been stripped back to the studs in an effort by the co-owners to renovated and restore the building. They also sunk considerable investment into having the building cleared of asbestos.

Earlier this year, the co-owners had been successful in securing a Heritage Revitalization Agreement (HRA) with the City of Fernie, that would have seen the mansion restored and renovated with six units in the original building, and another six spread over two additional buildings on the property.

The co-owners had argued that only by adding units to the property would they be able to break even or make a profit on the restoration of the building.

Plans to add additional buildings were developed alongside city staff and heritage consultants.

Kahane said that even though it was back on the market, the HRA with the city meant the mansion’s future was secure. “In any case, our goal to save the Leroux succeeded.”

