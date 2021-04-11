Trip for cigarettes costs Princeton man $500 and a lecture

You've got to start obeying the rules of the road, says judge

A Princeton man who was caught driving on Bridge Street with a suspended licence, as he was on his way to the store to buy cigarettes, pleaded guilty during the March circuit court sitting.

Michael Allen was fined $500 and handed another year-long licence prohibition.

“I hope (the cigarettes) were good, quipped Judge Gregory Koturbash. “That’s about $30 per cigarette.”

Koturbash also delivered a stern lecture, after reviewing Allen’s driving abstract.

“You’ve got to start obeying the rules of the road,” he said. “It just boggles my mind. Not only were you prohibited you didn’t have valid insurance on the vehicle.”

Koturbash noted it marked the third time Allen was pulled over without insurance.

“There’s a reason why people have insurance.”

Koturbash said another traffic violation could result in jail time for the offender.

Related:Judge: ‘Does anyone in Princeton have a licence?’

Related: Drunk driver gets hammered by judge

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Similkameen Spotlight