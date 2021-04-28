Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

A trio of drunk drivers was taken off Armstrong-area roads in about three hours Monday night, thanks in large part to public reports and proactive police work.

First, a vehicle was stopped for speeding on Highway 97 near Westside Road around 7:45 p.m., but the officer had also noticed the vehicle was swerving a bit.

While stopped, the officer observed behaviours indicative of alcohol impairment. After failing a roadside breath test, a 29-year-old Saskatchewan man was issued a three-day driving ban.

At 9 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle committing a traffic offence on Wood Avenue in Armstrong. In the officer’s interactions with the driver, it was believed she was intoxicated.

A breath test was administered using a roadside screening device and after failing, the 32-year-old Armstrong woman was issued a three-month driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

A member of the public called police around 10:15 p.m. to report a suspected impaired driver on Highway 97A. The motorist was reportedly swerving all over the road.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP intercepted and stopped the vehicle travelling southbound on the highway and an impaired driving investigation was conducted.

A 32-year-old Vernon man was issued a seven-day driving prohibition after failing a roadside breath test.

“Impaired driving continues to pose a significant risk to our communities and we will continue to target those who choose to take those risks,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “Everyone plays an important role in keeping our roads safe and we want to acknowledge and thank the public for their ongoing support by continuing to report impaired drivers to police.”

