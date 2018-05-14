Trio arrested, face multiple charges

RCMP say investigation of forcible confinement and assualts led to firearms and drug seizures

Two men and a woman are facing multiple charges relating to forcible confinements and assaults in the Cranbrook area, according to RCMP.

Police began an investigation last week, which led to a campsite near Fort Steele, where the trio was arrested by Cranbrook RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigations Services, General Duty and Police Dog Services.

Loaded firearms and drugs were seized during the arrest and the three will be facing multiple charges in addition to the ones stemming from the initial investigation.

Police say the trio remains in custody.