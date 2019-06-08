Trinity Western cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

It 'was not an official TWU sponsored event' university said

Trinity Western University has cancelled a June 15th talk on campus by anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith.

A statement issued by TWU said when the hall was booked, a “description of the event was not made clear.”

“This was not an official TWU sponsored event but was booked as a facility rental through our conferences service provider,” the statement said.

“Once we became aware of the nature of the booking, we canceled the booking.”

“One TWU” a pro LGBTQ+ group at the university, had condemned the booking, saying “hosting an incendiary and one-sided speaker such as this seems counterproductive to the goal of campus unity.”

One TWU spokesperson Shawnessy Luke praised the university for acting swiftly.

“It’s a logical decision,” Luke told the Langley Advance Times.

“I’m impressed that the school acted this quickly.”

TWU recently amended a controversial covenant that forbids sexual intimacy outside of marriage, which is defined as between a man and a woman.

READ MORE: Trinity Western University changes controversial covenant

The move came after several law societies have said they would not recognize degrees issued by a proposed school of law at Trinity because of the covenant.

The law school was granted preliminary approval by the provincial government in 2013, but that approval was later withdrawn because of the various legal challenges mounted by critics in the legal community, who complained the clause was anti-gay and would violate a lawyer’s duty to represent all clients.

