Tricycle Trading Post: A gem in the heart of Barriere

By Dawn McCormick

In the community of Barriere there is an interesting business between the Post Office and the newly opened Bear Lane Bistro (used to be the Blue Jar).

It is an awesome place if you are into radio controlled cars, trucks, boats or planes, or BMX bike supplies.

If you have not yet checked out Tricycle Trading Post, you’ll be missing the opportunity of meeting and talking to Doug and Naomi Teramoto, the owners of the store.

Doug says he comes from a Canadian Japanese family from Huttonville, Ontario. In talking with him I learned that his family was honoured by their local heritage society for having one of the first farmer’s markets in the area. I also learned that the City of Brampton dedicated a city park to his family for their contributions to the local area.

Doug himself has quite a list of accomplishments all his own. In the early 1980’s he was recognized as the fastest BMX racer in the 24 – 35 Cruiser Class.

He has been a Freestyle Ski Coach, Level 2 Ski Racing Coach, Level 3 Ski Instructor, and a Level 1 Snowboard Coach and instructor.

Doug was also one of Canada’s first professional skateboarders.

Tricycle Trading Post is where you can find Doug now, and he is very happy to tell people about radio control vehicles, and he says the Trading Post has an outdoor RC (radio control) 1/10th scale race track which will be in use once the snow is gone.

His also store sells a wide range of RC items, and of course BMX supplies.

The shop is a gem, and is a great place to find gifts for those hard to please kids – both young and old.

Doug and Naomi say they would love to have people stop in and see their shop, they also look forward to meeting new people and are always ready to chat.

You’ll find the Tricycle Trading Post at 4614 Barriere Town Road, in Barriere, and their phone number is 250-672-5255.

Find out more or shop online at: www.tricycletradingpost.com.

Or check out Tricycle Trading Post on Facebook.

