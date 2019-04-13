Tribute planned Sunday for mother, sons found dead after South Surrey crash

Anna Queen Chao and her sons Davy and Mike Hao (inset, left to right) are to be remembered in a service tomorrow (April 14) at Victory Memorial Funeral Centre in South Surrey.

Three family members – a South Surrey mother and her two sons – who were found dead March 26 following a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion are to be remembered in a service planned for Sunday afternoon (April 14) at Victory Memorial Funeral Centre.

The tribute to Anna Queena Chao, Davy Hao and Mike Hao was announced in obituaries that were posted online Monday and in print Wednesday.

The announcements describe Chao as “a loving mother to her sons… who meant everything to her.”

“Anna touched many lives and will be dearly missed by all.”

Davy Hao “was kind and always wanted to help people,” while older brother Mike Hao always had a smile on his face and “an enthusiasm for life,” according to the obituaries.

The trio’s deaths became the subject of an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team case, after officers responding to the morning crash deemed the scenario suspicious. A second scene – a Rosemary Heights house that neighbours said the three deceased called home – was also part of the investigation.

Sunday’s service is to get underway at noon. Victory Memorial is located at 14831 28 Ave.