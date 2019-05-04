Tribune photo honoured at Ma Murray

Angie Mindus took home silver for her picture of a real human moment

Williams Lake Tribune Editor Angie Mindus took home silver at the 2019 Ma Murray Community News Media Awards in the category of Spot News Photo over the weekend.

Her photo, titled “A kind, helping hand,” shows Vantage Living construction workers caring for an injured Williams Lake senior who had lost his footing and fell on the sidewalk Nov. 1.

At the time it was cold and raining, and one construction worker in particular held the victim’s hand in one hand and an umbrella over him in the other while other construction workers assisted and waited for EHS to arrive.

“It’s the little details that make a winning photograph stand apart,” said the BCYCNA judge. “In this case, details like holding a man’s hand and holding an umbrella – little details that tell a larger truth.”

The gala took place at the River Rock Casino and Resort in Richmond Saturday.