Triathlon to cause road, parking, boat launch closures in Kelowna

The Apple Triathlon will take place from Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7

The 2018 Apple Triathlon race staff in front of the race’s finish line. Photo: Susie Ernsting

Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon will cause several road, parking and boat launch closures next weekend.

Motorists are asked to use caution and keep an eye out for athletes before and during this event and are encouraged to plan their routes ahead of time to avoid delays.

There will be swimmers in the lake between City Park and the Downtown Marina on both Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. through 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Apple Triathlon searching for last-minute volunteers

READ MORE: Former coach sues West Kelowna Warriors owner

Closures have been outlined by the City of Kelowna as follows:

Thursday, July 4 to Monday, July 8 – Downtown

Park closure and advisory

Kerry Park and the northeast section of City Park (adjacent to Abbott Street) will be closed from Thursday, July 4 at 6 a.m. to Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Parking restriction

The first parking bay in the City Park parking lot adjacent to the tennis courts will be closed from Thursday, July 4, at 6 a.m. until Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7

Road closure and parking restriction

Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street will be closed from Friday, July 5 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m. Street parking on both sides of Bernard Avenue from The Sails to Water Street will be restricted.

Saturday, July 6

Parking restriction

Kerry Park parking lot will be closed from Saturday, July 6, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, July 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 6

Downtown road closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Abbott Street from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue

Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

Lawrence Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

Water Street from Bernard Avenue to Cawston Avenue

Doyle Avenue from Ellis Street to Water Street

Single lane traffic (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Water Street from Lawrence Avenue to Bernard Avenue. Northbound vehicles must turn right on Bernard Avenue.

Parking lot & boat launch closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

The Water Street boat launch and parking lot will be closed from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alternate boat launches are available at Cook Road, Sutherland Park and Queensway.

Sunday, July 7

Downtown road closures (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Abbott Street from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue

Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Glenmore Drive

Water Street from Lawrence Avenue to Bernard Avenue

Lawrence Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street

The intersection on Ellis Street at Bernard Avenue will be open to transit traffic only.

Motorists can also expect traffic delays to take place on Gordon Drive at the Bernard Avenue intersection as vehicles will only be allowed through after participants have passed.

Motorists are encouraged to use Clement Avenue for access in and out of the North End.

Glenmore and Dilworth area single lane traffic (5 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Glenmore Drive from Bernard Avenue to Summit Drive – single lane traffic both directions

Westbound traffic on Summit Drive from Dilworth Road to Glenmore Drive

Southbound traffic on Dilworth Road from Cassair Road to Summit Drive

Eastbound traffic on Rifle Road from Longhill Road to Cassair Road

Southbound traffic from Valley Road from Cross Road to Summit Drive. Vehicles travelling south on Valley Road must turn right to Summit Drive.

Park access

Access to City Park will be restricted from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Transit Service

On Saturday, July 6, transit routes servicing downtown will experience delays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Route 2 (North End) will have detour routing within downtown and route 97 (Okanagan) will pick up on the main exchange island.

On Sunday, July 7, route two will remain on a detour, with additional significant detours and stop closures on routes 18 (Glenmore) and 10 (North Rutland). Riders should plan ahead. For more information outlining service impacts, please visit bctransit.com/kelowna.

Parking and additional information

Downtown is anticipated to be busy throughout the weekend. Public parking is available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue.