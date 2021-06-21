Trial underway in February 2020 death of White Rock senior

Police responded to White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 following an assault. (File photo)

The trial of a man charged in the February 2020 death of a senior in White Rock is getting underway today in Surrey Provincial Court.

Ross Banner, 71 at the time of his arrest, was charged with manslaughter following an altercation in the Five Corners district that drew police, fire and ambulance personnel to the 15200-block of Pacific Avenue.

Police at the time said an elderly victim with “visible injuries to his upper body” was located in the lobby of a condominium complex just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 19. At the scene, officers could be seen focused on the Ocean Ridge complex and yellow police tape could be seen inside, through the building’s lobby windows.

Pacific Avenue was closed from Fir Street to Johnston Road while police investigated, and a suspect was later taken into custody at a White Rock home.

Initially, a charge of aggravated assault was laid. It was upgraded to manslaughter after the victim – who police said knew his assailant – later died in hospital.

Four days have been set aside for the trial.

