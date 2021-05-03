Trial slated to begin for former Abbotsford vice-principal charged with child porn

Mike Haire faces two charges, starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, goes on trial starting Monday, May 3 in New Westminster for two child pornography offences.

The trial is scheduled to start today (May 3) for a former Abbotsford vice-principal charged with two child pornography offences.

Mike Haire is scheduled to go on trial starting at 10 a.m. in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. He was charged in September 2018 with making child porn available and possessing child porn.

Haire was the vice-principal at W. A. Fraser Middle School at the time of his arrest.

The Abbotsford Police Department said Haire was arrested after their internet child exploitation unit launched an investigation in July 2018.

RELATED: Abbotsford middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

A search warrant was executed at Haire’s home in Abbotsford, where computers, data storage devices and cellphones were seized, police said.

They said a forensic examination revealed thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse.

At the time of his arrest, Haire had been a teacher and administrator in Abbotsford for 12 years, and was hired at Fraser Middle School in 2016.

He previously spent 10 years teaching digital visual arts at Clayburn Middle School, where he established a film and broadcasting program.

vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford News