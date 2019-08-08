Trial set to decide city paid fair price for bus depot land

Company alleges City of Abbotsford paid too little when it expropriated site in 2017

BC Transit is building a new bus facility on Gladys Avenue, just south of the Highway 11/Sumas Way junction. Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News

A date has been set for a trial to decide whether the City of Abbotsford paid enough money to the former owner of the land that will soon be home to Abbotsford’s new transit depot.

The city expropriated the large Gladys Avenue lot in 2017 and paid the owner $2.8 million, a value based on an assessment.

The former owner of the lot, Status Electrical, alleges that, before the city expropriated the land, it had agreed to sell the property to another company for $6.7 million.

But the city says that price wasn’t market value and that Status and the would-be purchaser were related to one another and “not arm’s-length.”

Online court records show a trial for the case is set to begin Sept. 8, 2020.

