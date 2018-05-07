When police arrived on scene June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two, whose death was later deemed a homicide. (IMAGE CREDIT: RCMP)

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville will be before a jury next year.

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019, and a jury will be selected that day.

A pretrial in the case will be held Oct. 9 to 15 of this year.

Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common-law relationship with Neville.

When police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of the 27-year-old mother of two.

Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

Until his recent arrest, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman's murder

