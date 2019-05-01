Trial date set for woman charged with 2014 impaired driving causing death incident

Charges stem from head-on collision on Highway 19A, north of Fanny Bay

A trial date has been set for the woman accused of impaired driving causing death, relating to a head-on collision that occurred in September of 2014.

Brandy Dawn Bishop’s trial will begin Jan. 27, 2020. She will stand trial for impaired driving causing death; dangerous driving causing death; cause an accident resulting in death; impaired driving causing bodily harm; dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and; cause an accident resulting in bodily harm.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

RELATED: Woman to stand trial for 2014 head-on crash

The head-on collision on Highway 19A just north of Fanny Bay on Sept. 27, 2014, ultimately took the life of 91-year-old Margarete Obermann.

Bishop was allegedly driving a vehicle involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle in which Obermann was the passenger.

According to Obermann’s family, Margarete was in the car with her “best friend” Ruth Hoffman, when they were struck head-on.

Obermann suffered 27 broken bones as a result of the crash, and remained hospitalized until her death, three-and-a-half months later.

terry.farrell@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter