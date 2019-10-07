A trial date has been set for the man charged with arson in relation to last year’s fire at the Hornby Island Community School. File photo

Trial date set for man charged with Hornby Island school fire

A trial date of Dec. 4 has been set for the man charged with arson in relation to a fire at the Hornby Island Community School.

  • Oct. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Police said a 25-year-old male was charged in relation to the incident on Aug. 26, 2018 which destroyed a large part of the school.

To fully extinguish the fire, crews enlisted the help of a local man who used his excavator to pull the roof on top of the remaining flames. It took approximately nine hours to put out the fire.

The Dec. 4 trial begins at 9:20 a.m. at the Courtenay Court House.

