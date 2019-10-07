Trial date set for man charged with Hornby Island school fire

A trial date of Dec. 4 has been set for the man charged with arson in relation to a fire at the Hornby Island Community School.

Police said a 25-year-old male was charged in relation to the incident on Aug. 26, 2018 which destroyed a large part of the school.

To fully extinguish the fire, crews enlisted the help of a local man who used his excavator to pull the roof on top of the remaining flames. It took approximately nine hours to put out the fire.

The Dec. 4 trial begins at 9:20 a.m. at the Courtenay Court House.