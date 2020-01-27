Trial begins for Abbotsford chicken farmer charged with 2015 fatal hit-and-run

The trial begins today (Monday) for an Abbotsford chicken farmer who is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a cyclist in January 2015.

Kerry Froese is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death. His trial is taking place in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack.

RONALD JAMES SCOTT

Ronald James Scott, 61, was killed on Jan. 29, 2015 after he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding his bicycle southbound in the 2000 block of Mt. Lehman Road.

The driver fled the scene and, two weeks after the crash, the Abbotsford Police Department announced that debris found at the scene was believed to belong to a Ford F-150 pickup truck from the years 2012 to 2014.

Police continued to investigate, and in June 2015 they announced they had found the suspect vehicle – a grey 2013 Ford Expedition – on a property in the 28600 block of Huntingdon Road.

Although a “person of interest” had been identified, police at the time said they were unable to arrest anyone or determine whether that person was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Police said they were led to the suspect vehicle through the evidence left at the scene, video footage from properties near the collision, and from speaking with area residents.

Police announced in June 2016 that Froese had been charged in relation to the fatal collision.

