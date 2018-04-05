Trethewey House in Abbotsford wins award for app

Agents of Discovery engages kids and encourages them to learn about area's history

The Heritage Abbotsford Society has been recognized with an award for the Agents of Discovery app that engages and educates visitors in a unique and fun way.

The app is a free mobile game intended to get kids active and learning about the world around them.

Users can download the app and then, by downloading the Trethewey House Heritage Site Mission undertake augmented reality adventures around the house and Mill Lake. Once the app is downloaded from Google Play or the iTunes app store and the mission added, no data or WiFi is required.

The heritage award recognizes significant achievements in heritage conservation by organizations and individuals across the province.

“We have seen a tremendous boost in engagement from our visitors after implementing Agents of Discovery,” said Christina Reid, executive director of Trethewey House, in a press release. “We were so thrilled to have received this award and be recognized for the effort and passion we put into educating our community with Abbotsford’s history.”

Mary Clark, the CEO of Kelowna-based Agents of Discovery, added: “Trethewey House has done an absolutely fantastic job at using our platform to create compelling and exciting games for their visitors.”