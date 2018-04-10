Trees on power lines put 2,860 out of power in Rupert

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

As gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour tear through Prince Rupert, trees have fallen — some knocking out power to 2,864 BC Hydro customers.

At 3:24 p.m. April 10, BC Hydro reported a power outage north of Mount Hays. A large tree near the Sunken Gardens has fallen and there are photos popping up on social media of trees laying in the streets.

A massive tree is down at Hays Cove Avenue near Frederick Street. There are about 10 trees laying down the on the road. Another tree has taken out a power line near 11th Avenue East and Frederick Street.

A shed on Donald Street has blown over into a neighbours driveway.

Environment Canada has issued an wind warning for the North Coast with southeast winds at 90 km/h over exposed coastal areas of the North Coast from this afternoon, and expected to ease by this evening.

