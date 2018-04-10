Trees on power lines put 2,860 out of power in Rupert

Wind warning in effect on North Coast B.C. with gusts up to 90 km/hour

As gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour tear through Prince Rupert, trees have fallen — some knocking out power to 2,864 BC Hydro customers.

At 3:24 p.m. April 10, BC Hydro reported a power outage north of Mount Hays. A large tree near the Sunken Gardens has fallen and there are photos popping up on social media of trees laying in the streets.

A massive tree is down at Hays Cove Avenue near Frederick Street. There are about 10 trees laying down the on the road. Another tree has taken out a power line near 11th Avenue East and Frederick Street.

A shed on Donald Street has blown over into a neighbours driveway.

Environment Canada has issued an wind warning for the North Coast with southeast winds at 90 km/h over exposed coastal areas of the North Coast from this afternoon, and expected to ease by this evening.

READ MORE: March temperatures nearly two degrees warmer on the North Coast

newsroom@thenorthernview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sockeye feasibility study resumes in Maple Ridge
Next story
Qualicum Beach man arrested after hit and run in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Trees on power lines put 2,860 out of power in Rupert

 

Rotary club honours local Citizens of the Year

 

Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after Langley father complains

 

Langley businesses rally to boast a local volunteer-driven group

 

Most Read