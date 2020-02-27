Tree clearing starts for Comox Valley Water Treatment Project

Construction of the Comox Valley Water Treatment Project is officially underway, including a new water pipeline that will move treated drinking water from the new treatment plant to the transmission system.

Part of the new pipeline will be installed beside the BC Hydro penstock corridor. Tree clearing has begun to create a wider corridor for large construction equipment and excavated material. Work will continue through the winter, spring and summer months. Pipeline installation is expected to wrap up this fall.

BC Hydro also continues to work on its penstock recoating project through 2020. From here on the south side of the penstock will be largely closed to public access, including adjacent trail systems. There will also be times this summer when the north side of the penstock corridor may be temporarily closed.

“Please follow safety signs, and avoid active construction areas at all times,” said Charlie Gore, CVRD manager of capital projects. “Signage and closure notifications will be posted in the area when necessary to ensure public safety.”

“Our penstock corridor is an operational area and not a park, yet we do understand people like to walk and hike within that area as it adjoins nearby trails,” said BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson. “When we removed our old and abandoned penstock works a few years ago, and to date with the recoating project that is to protect our steel penstock from corrosion, the public has obeyed site signage for everyone’s safety. It will be a very busy corridor with both projects occurring at the same time, though with good co-ordination, so we advise people to use alternative recreation trails in 2020.”

Once in operation, the new $126 million Comox Valley Water Treatment System will provide safe, high-quality drinking water to communities in the CVRD. A long-term supply of water to the new system was confirmed earlier this year, via a water use agreement signed with BC Hydro.

FMI: www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/watertreatment

