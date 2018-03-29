Tree added to top of Abbotsford’s tallest building

Abbotsford’s tallest building is now a little bit taller after workers on the new Mahogany at Mill Lake highrise erected a tree to celebrate the topping off of the 26-storey mixed-use highrise.

The tree won’t stay there forever. Rather, builders commonly raise a tree to celebrate “the raising of a structure’s highest raising of a building’s highest beam or structural element,” according to Slate Magazine.

The Mahogany building has been rising above the surrounding landscape for more than 18 months now.

In addition to raising the tree, builder Quantum Properties will hold a party for around 200 people this afternoon.

Quantum’s Diane Delves says residents and businesses are expected to start moving into the building near the end of the year. The first three storeys of the building has commercial space, with the upper floors residential.