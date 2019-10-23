Daniela (Katie Sarife) reflects on the evil doll in "Annabelle Comes Home." (Atomic Monster

Treats and creeps at Vernon museum

Ever feel like you're being watched? This Halloween, you will be at the GVAM

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Annabelle and Chucky are a pair of infamous dolls known for their demonic and slasher ways and they are among the few you won’t see at the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. But several other eerie dolls, just like them, can be spotted there on Halloween night.

The museum is opening its doors until 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 for those interested in perusing the artifacts by candlelight, all while being watched over by the museum’s collection of creepy dolls.

Between 3-5 p.m., kids can participate in a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt and get some trick-or-treating done in old-town Vernon.

Admission is by donation to the museum’s event, which is part of the Tolko’s Treat Trail.

READ MORE: North Okanagan district wins gold for communication

READ MORE: Lorenzo’s Café has its last hurrah

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving
Next story
UPDATE: BC hydro crews working to restore power after windstorm Tuesday

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Prep work starts on Burns Lake LNG camp

    Preparations for the construction of TC Energy's Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project are ramping up across the north and clearing work has begun for the work camp near Burns Lake.

  • No cannabis store for downtown Barriere

    Over 60 area residents turned out for a Public Hearing at the District of Barriere last Monday evening regarding the rezoning of a property in the downtown core to accommodate a cannabis store.

  • Forestry renewal bid engagement ends

    The provincial government's Interior forest sector renewal engagement period has ended and a report with its findings will be released later in the year.

  • District pursues grants

    Improved business facades possible

  • Rural taxation to support Houston rec services proposed

    Matter being forwarded to regional district for consideration

  • Cleared land

    Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)

  • New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

    The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format with the new documentary Over A Barrel.