Travelling on Highway 4A? Expect minor delays

Drivers can expect minor delays on Highway 4A near Errington, starting today (Nov. 18) and lasting until Friday, Nov. 22, according to Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting LP.

The work will accommodate shoulder and ditch maintenance.

Work will take place each day from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of the week.

Drivers can expect minor delays from the single lane alternating traffic plan. Mainroad reminds drivers to watch for signs and traffic control persons.

“Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers. Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down,” said Mainroad in a release.

“Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted.”

Drivers are reminded to check www.drivebc.com for current road conditions.

– NEWS Staff, Submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter