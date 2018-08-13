Travellers warned after Richmond agency’s licence suspended

Regulator says Sinorama Travel Vancouver Inc. doesn't have enough cash to keep operating

The province’s consumer protection regulator is warning travellers who booked with a Richmond travel agency that its licence has been suspended and bank accounts frozen.

According to Consumer Protection BC, Sinorama Travel Vancouver Inc. does not have enough cash on hand to keep operating.

Monday’s move came about after Quebec’s travel regulator suspended the licence of Sinorama Vacances Inc., a separate company that shares an ownership structure with the B.C. one.

“We are concerned that Sinorama customers won’t get the travel they paid for,” said spokesperson Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith.

“We are still assessing the situation and the possible impact on travellers. We urge travellers to start by confirming that their travel plans are actually booked and paid for.”

Customers should directly contact all airlines, bus and tour operators that are involved in their travel plans.

Those unable to confirm their booking should contact their credit card and travel insurance provider.

