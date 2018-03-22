Travellers urged to be careful after Coquitlam travel agency has licence revoked

The Consumer Protection Agency is asking travellers to be cautious after a Coquitlam travel agency had its licence revoked.

Kimiya Travel Ltd. had its licence revoked Friday after continuing to sell travel services after it was suspended in January.

According to the Consumer Protection Agency, the business was suspended after “failing to provide required financial reports and make payments to the Travel Assurance Fund.”

The agency was investigating whether or not Kimiya Travel Ltd. has enough capital to keep operation.

“If you have recently purchased travel from Kimiya Travel, we strongly encourage you to confirm your travel plans,” says Shahid Noorani, Vice President of Consumer Protection BC. “We have reason to believe that a number of travelers may be at risk of not receiving the travel services they paid for. We want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have been affected.”

Anyone who has recently bought travel services from Kimiya Travel should confirm with airlines, hotels and tour operators that all of their travel plans have been booked and paid for.

If issues arise, people should call Consumer Protection BC at 1-888-564-9963.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.