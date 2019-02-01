Travel advisory issued for Highway 97 north of Williams Lake Friday

A Drive BC webcam shows the road conditions just south of Quesnel looking north. (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

A travel advisory is in effect between Mountain House Road and Stoner Pit Rd for 178.3 km (eight kilometres north of Wildwood to 20 kilometres north of Hixon.)

#BCHwy97 A travel advisory is in effect between #WilliamsLake to 20 km north of #HixonBC due to blowing snow with limited visibility, and slippery sections. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary. Full details: https://t.co/Pu1F9ziqoM #Quesnel #Cariboo — DriveBC C (@DriveBC_C) February 2, 2019

Drive BC issued the travel advisory because of limited visibility with snow and slippery sections. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

A slow-moving winter storm has been making its way across the north bringing lots of snow with it. As we head into the weekend, the temperatures are expected to plunge to -15C overnight in Williams Lake Friday, but the windchill will make it feel like -26C. Saturday night the windchill will make the overnight temperature feel like -39C.

Read More:Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. Interior highways

Travel advisory for Hwy 97 upgraded to a "do not travel unless absolutely necessary due to extreme conditions".

The roads are being sanded, but they are still extremely slippery. Drive to road conditions as they are, Not 100 Km!

More like 50 Km! — Emcon Quesnel (@EmconQuesnel) February 2, 2019

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.