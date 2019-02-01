A Drive BC webcam shows the road conditions just south of Quesnel looking north. (Photo courtesy of Drive BC)

Travel advisory issued for Highway 97 north of Williams Lake Friday

Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary

A travel advisory is in effect between Mountain House Road and Stoner Pit Rd for 178.3 km (eight kilometres north of Wildwood to 20 kilometres north of Hixon.)

Drive BC issued the travel advisory because of limited visibility with snow and slippery sections. Travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

A slow-moving winter storm has been making its way across the north bringing lots of snow with it. As we head into the weekend, the temperatures are expected to plunge to -15C overnight in Williams Lake Friday, but the windchill will make it feel like -26C. Saturday night the windchill will make the overnight temperature feel like -39C.

Read More:Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. Interior highways

